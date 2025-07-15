Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

