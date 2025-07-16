FWG Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FWG Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $291.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day moving average of $437.45. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

