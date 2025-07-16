Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $571.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.41 and a 200 day moving average of $535.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $577.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

