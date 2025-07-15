The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.21 and a 200-day moving average of $597.55. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

