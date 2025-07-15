Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

