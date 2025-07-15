United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1%

UPS stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.