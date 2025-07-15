Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $49.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $630.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

