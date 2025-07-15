CenterBook Partners LP Takes $3.86 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.