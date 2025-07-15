First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $756,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of WMT opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

