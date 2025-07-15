PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5%

WMT stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

