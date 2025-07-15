Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.84.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
