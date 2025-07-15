Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

