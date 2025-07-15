Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VOO stock opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $577.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

