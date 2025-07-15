Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 17.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average of $505.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $559.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

