Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

