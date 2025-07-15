Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Now – July 14th

Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Citigroup, and BigBear.ai are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or support military and defense-related products and services—ranging from aircraft and naval vessels to weapons systems, cybersecurity and intelligence equipment. Because government defense budgets tend to remain relatively stable even in economic downturns, these stocks are often viewed as non-cyclical investments. Investors may include them in portfolios seeking steady returns and lower volatility compared with the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.71. 4,722,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $233.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,533,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $259.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,924. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,275,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,133,273. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Recommended Stories