Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 89,715 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $576,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.54 and a 200 day moving average of $536.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

