West Family Investments Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,766.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,459.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,002.31. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,449.44.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

