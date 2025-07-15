Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.12.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $712.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $674.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

