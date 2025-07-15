Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

