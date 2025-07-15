Grange Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grange Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grange Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.