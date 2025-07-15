Grange Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grange Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Trading reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

