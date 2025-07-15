Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

