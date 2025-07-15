Accredited Investor Services LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Accredited Investor Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $446.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average of $402.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

