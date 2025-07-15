Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
