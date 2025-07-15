Accredited Investor Services LLC Acquires Shares of 542 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $630.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

