Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

