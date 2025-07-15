BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

