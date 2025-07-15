PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

