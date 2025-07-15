Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,826,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 289,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

