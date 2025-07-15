BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 3,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

