Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

