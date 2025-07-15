Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Cim LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

