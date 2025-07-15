Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 505,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.