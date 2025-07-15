Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

