First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

