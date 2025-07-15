Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

