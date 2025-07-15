Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $928,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 76.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 302.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.35. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

