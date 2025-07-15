Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.71.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $472.35 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

