Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,752 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

