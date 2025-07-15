Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.95 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $2,479,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,222,530.46. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.