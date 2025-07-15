ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46,802.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,283,000 after acquiring an additional 725,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $48,253,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSS stock opened at $385.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $395.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

