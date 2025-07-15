Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,855 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

