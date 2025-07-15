BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 16,271 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.