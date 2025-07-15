West Family Investments Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

