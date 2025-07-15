First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

