BluePointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5%

NOW opened at $961.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,007.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $957.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

