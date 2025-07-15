First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 53.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $5,586,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $630.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.