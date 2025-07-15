Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $143,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future You Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 279,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.