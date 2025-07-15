Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.